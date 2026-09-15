Jean Smart's Record-Breaking Emmy Night
Jean Smart made Emmy history, winning her fifth award for 'Hacks,' while Noah Wyle secured his second for 'The Pitt.' The evening featured notable wins, including Stephen Root's supporting actor upset and Rhea Seehorn's first Emmy. Mariska Hargitay hosted, amidst Hollywood's ongoing industry challenges.
Jean Smart made history as she claimed her fifth Primetime Emmy Award for her role in HBO Max's 'Hacks,' marking a milestone in television history. Details emerged during Monday's Emmy event, where Smart stood out as the first actress to receive the award for best comedy actress for each season of a show's run.
On the drama front, Noah Wyle echoed Smart's success with his second consecutive Emmy for playing Dr. 'Robby' Robinavitch in the medical drama 'The Pitt.' This show, set in a Pittsburgh trauma center, is a strong contender for the night's top drama award. Wyle expressed his deep gratitude, acknowledging how significant the recognition was for him personally and professionally.
Other surprise honors included Stephen Root's triumph over favorite Harrison Ford and Rhea Seehorn's first Emmy win. Seehorn's acceptance speech invoked Gloria Steinem's words, paying homage to feminist ideals. As host Mariska Hargitay added charm to the ceremony, the event also highlighted broader industry concerns ranging from AI impacts to major studio mergers.