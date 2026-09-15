Federal Judge Blocks Restrictive Visa Rule Affecting Foreign Students

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has halted the implementation of a new rule from the Trump administration that sought to restrict the duration of stay for foreign students and journalists in the U.S. without seeking extensions.

Judge F. Dennis Saylor, presiding in Boston, ruled in favor of unions and educational advocacy organizations, highlighting that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to consider less restrictive alternatives before making the policy shift.

This ruling prevents a policy that could have severely impacted international student enrollment and economic contributions from taking effect, a decision hailed by academic institutions across the nation.