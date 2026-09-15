Federal Judge Blocks Restrictive Visa Rule Affecting Foreign Students
A federal judge has blocked a proposed U.S. rule that would limit the duration of stay for foreign students and journalists, arguing it was based on weak rationales. The decision is praised by higher education groups, who fear the rule would harm universities and the economy.
In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has halted the implementation of a new rule from the Trump administration that sought to restrict the duration of stay for foreign students and journalists in the U.S. without seeking extensions.
Judge F. Dennis Saylor, presiding in Boston, ruled in favor of unions and educational advocacy organizations, highlighting that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to consider less restrictive alternatives before making the policy shift.
This ruling prevents a policy that could have severely impacted international student enrollment and economic contributions from taking effect, a decision hailed by academic institutions across the nation.
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