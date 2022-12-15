Left Menu

Sweden seeks to secure its power supply, government says

The Swedish government on Thursday said it had asked the national power grid operator and the country's energy regulator to intensify their work on boosting security of power supply both for the short and long term. "Sweden must build a robust electricity system that can supply the power we need all hours of the year," Energy and Industry Minister Ebba Busch said in a statement.

Sweden seeks to secure its power supply, government says

The Swedish government on Thursday said it had asked the national power grid operator and the country's energy regulator to intensify their work on boosting security of power supply both for the short and long term.

"Sweden must build a robust electricity system that can supply the power we need all hours of the year," Energy and Industry Minister Ebba Busch said in a statement. Sweden's prime minister last week

urged people to use less electricity as cold weather drove up demand while several nuclear power reactors were undergoing maintenance and repairs.

The regulator and the grid operator will, during the first half of 2023, map out potential ways to boost supply from existing sources for next winter, Busch said. For the longer term, the government wants to look at ways to improve operational security and transmission capacity as well as securing sufficient power production.

