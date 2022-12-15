Left Menu

Karnataka bags National Energy Conservation Award 2022

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) has won the first prize in the State Designated Agency (SDA Group-1) sector at the National Energy Conservation Awards – 2022, given by the Union Ministry of Power.

The National Energy Conservation Awards – 2022 was organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) as part of the 'National Energy Conservation Day' in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary, (Energy) to the Government of Karnataka, and KREDL Managing Director Rudrappaiah K P as an appreciation for the achievement in the field of energy conservation, the statement read.

The KREDL was chosen for the prestigious award based on the energy efficiency projects implemented by them in the state as well as the information collected from the other respective state government departments, it added.

Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada, and Culture, V Sunil Kumar congratulated the KREDL officials on winning this award.

