Slovakia's minority government loses no-confidence vote
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:05 IST
Slovakia's minority government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on Thursday despite last-ditch efforts to gain support, raising political instability in the country as it seeks ways to battle soaring energy prices.
The no-confidence motion was passed by 78 lawmakers in the 150-seat parliament.
