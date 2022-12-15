Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:25 IST
Russia is interested in increasing oil production as part of projects in Venezuela - TASS
File photo. Image Credit: President of Russia
Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russia was interested in increasing oil output as part of projects in Venezuela, the TASS news agency reported.

Novak met on Wednesday with Venezuela's oil minister in Caracas, where they discussed oil market volatility and the status of Venezuela's outstanding debts to Russia.

