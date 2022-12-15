Russia is interested in increasing oil production as part of projects in Venezuela - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:25 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russia was interested in increasing oil output as part of projects in Venezuela, the TASS news agency reported.
Novak met on Wednesday with Venezuela's oil minister in Caracas, where they discussed oil market volatility and the status of Venezuela's outstanding debts to Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. urges caution on low-quoted Russian oil prices as EU debates price cap
Russia and Ukraine to hand over 50 POWs each in latest exchange - Russian-installed official
Russia's Lavrov accuses NATO of trying to drag India into anti-Russian alliance
Longtime Caracas bakeries enjoy sweet benefits of dollarization
Russian FM: US, NATO directly involved in Ukraine conflict