Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Ukraine says Russia plans fresh offensive early 2023

Ukrainian defence chiefs predicted Russia will launch a new offensive in early 2023 that could include a second attempt to take the capital Kyiv, as Western allies stepped up their support with additional funding and military training. CONFLICT

* Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov speculated a new Russian offensive could occur in February when half of the 300,000 troops conscripted by Russia in October to support the war would complete training. * The new push could be launched from the eastern Donbas area, the south or neighbouring Belarus, and could include another ground assault on Kyiv, which Moscow failed to capture early in the invasion, said Ukrainian officials.

* A Ukrainian general said on Thursday that Moscow was digging in for a long war and still wanted to conquer the whole of Ukraine. * Russian military carried out 23 air strikes and four missile strikes as well as 78 bombardments using multiple rocket launchers in the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, said Ukraine's General Staff.

* At least eight people were killed and 23 injured by Ukrainian shelling in the village of Lantrativka in the Russia-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine, Russia's state TASS news agency reported on Friday. Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY/AID * The United States on Thursday targeted Russia's financial services sector and Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, increasing pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

* European Union leaders wrapped up their last summit of 2022 with an agreement to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine next year and slap more sanctions on Russia as the bloc prepared to cap gas prices and prop up its industry. * U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will urge allies to provide continued "timely" support for Ukraine and discuss how to implement the price cap on Russian oil during visits to Germany's capital Berlin, and Brussels, this week, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

* President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would expand trade cooperation with new partners, including by sharply increasing gas exports to China, to combat Western sanctions. * United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday it was unlikely the Black Sea grain deal would be expanded in the near term to include more Ukrainian ports or reduce inspection times.

QUOTES * "The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhniy said.

