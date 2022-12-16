Crude oil futures slip on low demand

Crude oil futures on Friday declined 1.62 percent to Rs 6,306 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell by Rs 104 or 1.62 percent to Rs 6,306 per barrel in a business volume of 6,697 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.38 percent lower at USD 75.82 per barrel, and Brent crude was down 0.22 percent to USD 81.03 per barrel in New York.

