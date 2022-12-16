Left Menu

Crude oil futures slip on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:54 IST
Crude oil futures slip on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil futures on Friday declined 1.62 percent to Rs 6,306 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell by Rs 104 or 1.62 percent to Rs 6,306 per barrel in a business volume of 6,697 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.38 percent lower at USD 75.82 per barrel, and Brent crude was down 0.22 percent to USD 81.03 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022