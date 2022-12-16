Home ministry agrees to withdraw 86 cases against farmers part of year-long agitation: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said home ministry has agreed to withdraw 86 cases against farmers who were part of the year-long agitation for repealing three farm laws.

The farmers' agitation started from November 2020 against the three laws, which were repealed in November 2021.

''As per the inputs received from Ministry of Home Affairs, 86 no. of cases against farmers for withdrawal have been received and concurred with. Further, the Ministry of Railways has issued direction for the withdrawal of all cases registered by Railway Protection Force (RPF) during the farmers' agitation,'' Tomar said.

His written reply in the Rajya Sabha was in response to Congress member Deepender Singh Hooda's question on whether the government has withdrawn the cases in all the states, as assured, filed against farmers during the agitation.

Hooda also sought details of compensation paid to the families of farmers who died during the protests.

In response, Tomar said, ''Such details are not maintained in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.'' On November 19, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh held a protest at the borders of the national capital, beginning from November 26, 2020, to demand repeal of the three farm laws.

