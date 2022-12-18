Petrol, diesel-run govt vehicles to be replaced with electric vehicles: Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM

The government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to replace all diesel and petrol-run vehicles with electric-run vehicles in government departments in a phased manner during the next five years, informed officials. Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Naresh Chauhan said that the government would give preference to electric vehicles to keep the environment clean and green. For the next five years, the government department will buy only electric vehicles. The number of charging stations will also be increased.

"We will preserve the environment and also will save energy, our government has decided to go for electric vehicles during the next five years in all the government departments. Electronic vehicles will be bought from now and charging stations would be set up as we want to keep our environment clean and green," said Naresh Chauhan. On the dispute over the closure of the cement factory in Solan's Darlaghat and Bilaspur's Barmana, Naresh Chauhan said that the government will break the deadlock soon which has come up after the dispute between the truck operators and the factory management.

"Due to the closure of the cement plant, 15,500 people have lost their jobs. Over 50000 people have been directly and indirectly hit in these two districts of the state. The government has issued a notice to the company to reply within seven days," he said. Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan said that the government is working to settle the dispute and if the situation does not improve, the government is also considering alternative arrangements.

He further added that development work will not be allowed to be affected due to the lack of cement. For this, the government will talk to other states and find an alternative way. "We are alert on the issue; this matter would be resolved between the cement factory management and truck owners. We are keeping an eye on the situation. The Chief Minister has directed the director general of police to maintain law and order as people are protesting there. We don't want the law and order to be broken. We want the dispute to be resolved. The Government is serious about the issue and the deadlock will be broken soon. The Chief minister is monitoring the situation and the government will be resolving the issue. This issue is not directly connected with the government we shall resolve the issue," said Naresh Chauhan

Naresh Chauhan said that after the formation of the Congress government on December 21 in Dharamshala, a rally will be organized ahead of the Assembly session, adding, "The Congress workers from Kangra district will participate in it." "The Assembly secretariat is conducting the Assembly sessions 22, 23 and 24 December, we will have an Abhinandan rally and the congress workers will participate in this," said Chauhan. (ANI)

