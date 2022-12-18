World Cup Champions 1930_Uruguay 1934_Italy 1938_Italy 1950_Uruguay 1954_West Germany 1958_Brazil 1962_Brazil 1966_England 1970_Brazil 1974_West Germany 1978_Argentina 1982_Italy 1986_Argentina 1990_West Germany 1994_Brazil 1998_France 2002_Brazil 2006_Italy 2010_Spain 2014_Germany 2018_France 2022_Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)