Left Menu

Dhami highlights 'unity in diversity' at event to mark World Minorities' Right Day

At the event, he touched on the the 'unity in diversity' of India and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the country holistic despite its cultural diversity.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:25 IST
Dhami highlights 'unity in diversity' at event to mark World Minorities' Right Day
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday presided over a programme organised on the occasion of World Minorities' Right Day. At the event, he touched on the the 'unity in diversity' of India and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the country holistic despite its cultural diversity.

He said, "It's the day to remember the fundamental duties for the protection of integrity and unity." He said, "When I was contesting elections for the first time, there was a misconception among the Muslims in my constituency that if this party wins, peace will be disturbed here. But after my victory, not a single such incident took place." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022