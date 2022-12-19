EV charging services provider Statiq on Monday said it has bagged a contract to supply 18 chargers to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for installation at strategic locations in the country.

IOCL plans to set up these chargers, comprising both 30kW and 60kW for 4-wheelers, at prime locations within its network, Statiq said in a statement.

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations and is looking to have a network of around 20,000 chargers, it added.

****** Zypp Electric makes key appointments * Zypp Electric, which operates in the last-mile delivery, on Monday said it has appointed Amit Goyal as director of engineering and Ketan Ray as a vice president at the company. Goyal will be responsible for designing the structure of technology systems and managing the implementation of technology projects at Zypp, working with industry leaders to plan the future IT requirements of the organisation, it said in a statement.

Ray will oversee portfolio expansion of the company from mainly two-wheelers to three-wheelers and more to cater to larger markets, Zypp said. ******* PFC wins SAFA Gold Award *State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has bagged SAFA Gold Award for best presented accounts report for 2020-21.

PFC in a statement said it was bestowed with this award for its highest level of transparency in accounting practices and for achieving excellence in the presentation and disclosure of relevant and reliable financial statements in accordance with the international framework.

The financials of PFC competed against entries from entire South Asian companies.

PFC received this award on December 18, 2022 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

