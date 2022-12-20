CM Chouhan inaugurates International Forest Fair, says it's a means of increasing income of forest produce producers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a seven-day International Forest Fair organised at Lal Parade ground in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday. On the occasion Chouhan said, "The forest fair is a major means of increasing the income of the forest produce producers of the state. Madhya Pradesh is making a special identity in the field of wildlife conservation. Madhya Pradesh is not only a Tiger and Leopard State but also a Cheetah State now. Cheetahs that arrived from Namibia have liked the climate of the state. Because of the Cheetahs, forests of Madhya Pradesh will become a centre of attraction from the point of view of tourism."

"Whether it is a matter of eco-tourism or the importance of forest medicines, they are mainly produced in Madhya Pradesh. The side effects of this medical method are also less. It has no alternatives. During the Corona period, only decoction made from forest medicines was useful. The decoction of Madhya Pradesh was useful for other states as well," Chouhan added. "Madhya Pradesh's Mahua which was being sold at Rs 20 or Rs 30 a kg is now reaching abroad. Its price has increased up to Rs 150 a kg. Tea is being made from Mahua in many countries, including England. It also has medicinal properties as well. Similarly, Harra, Baheda Amla etc. products are the means of income of the poor. Medicines like Muleti are being used in daily use. These products are important for keeping people healthy and for increasing the income of the poor people living in forest areas," the CM said.

Chouhan also said that Tendupatta workers were earlier provided with water bottles, saris and slippers etc. These materials would be provided to them again from this year. He also appreciated the role of committee managers and announced to increase their honorarium from Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 a month. On the other hand, state Forest Minister Vijay Shah said, "Ever since the international format forest fair has started, it is the ninth year of the fair in this form. According to the intention of Chouhan, the income of the people producing forest products is increasing. In Madhya Pradesh, the agreements that were signed in the Van Mela in the past were worth Rs 14 crores. This year also it is expected to reach Rs 25 crores."

Notably, representatives and scientists from 12 countries have come to attend the forest fair. The theme of this year's Van Mela is 'Self-reliance from Minor Forest Produce.' (ANI)

