India Weighs Tax Cuts on Vegetable Oil Imports Amidst Rising Inflation

India, the largest importer of vegetable oils, considers reducing import taxes to curb food inflation as demand peaks during festival seasons. With prices soaring due to international conflicts and climate disruptions, the government aims to balance consumer and farmer interests, while global markets watch closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 08:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 08:18 IST
India Weighs Tax Cuts on Vegetable Oil Imports Amidst Rising Inflation
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India, widely recognized as the world's biggest vegetable oils importer, is contemplating a reduction in import taxes to address escalating food inflation. Two government and two industry sources revealed this strategy on Wednesday, as the nation prepares for its high-demand festival season.

The prices of vegetable oils in India have surged by almost 20% over the past year. Lowering import taxes could potentially increase consumption as households celebrate festivals with various sweets and fried foods from September to November.

Globally, increased Indian demand may bolster Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soyoil futures. Meeting nearly two-thirds of its vegetable oil requirements through imports from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Ukraine, India faces price hikes linked to Russia's war and climate-change-induced extreme weather.

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