India Weighs Tax Cuts on Vegetable Oil Imports Amidst Rising Inflation

India, widely recognized as the world's biggest vegetable oils importer, is contemplating a reduction in import taxes to address escalating food inflation. Two government and two industry sources revealed this strategy on Wednesday, as the nation prepares for its high-demand festival season.

The prices of vegetable oils in India have surged by almost 20% over the past year. Lowering import taxes could potentially increase consumption as households celebrate festivals with various sweets and fried foods from September to November.

Globally, increased Indian demand may bolster Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soyoil futures. Meeting nearly two-thirds of its vegetable oil requirements through imports from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Ukraine, India faces price hikes linked to Russia's war and climate-change-induced extreme weather.