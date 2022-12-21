Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine - local officials
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 16:13 IST
Air-raid sirens blared across Ukraine on Wednesday, local officials said, but there was no immediate word of a new wave of Russian attacks.
Russia has carried out a series of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since mid-October, knocking out power and causing emergency blackouts in many areas.
