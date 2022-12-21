Ukraine gives all-clear after air-raid warnings
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:01 IST
Ukraine gave the all-clear on Wednesday after air-raid sirens blared across the country but no new Russian attacks were reported, local officials said.
Russia has carried out a series of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since mid-October, knocking out power and causing emergency blackouts in many areas.
