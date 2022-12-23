"We have administered 220 crore Covid vaccine doses to date..." Jyotiraditya Scindia amid fresh Covid surge

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday highlighted the ongoing vaccination drive, launched by the Centre government, against Covid-19 amid the fear of a covid surge in the Country. Addressing a press briefing on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's efforts towards a 'Healthy India' on Friday, the Union Minister said that 220 crore doses of vaccine have been administered till this Monday.

"The focus of our government is to transform health care into holistic health care. Following the PM's vision of 'One Nation One Health', we collectively handled Covid. 220 crore doses of vaccine have been administered till this Monday," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. Shedding a light on the Narendra Modi-led government's steps in providing medical facilities in far-flung areas, the Civil Aviation Minister said, "drones are being used for the delivery of blood, vaccines, and medicines in remote areas. In 2014 there were only 6 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and today we have 22 AIIMS in the country." "MBBS seats have been increased by 90 percent," he added.

To a question on the spurt in cases of a new variant of coronavirus in the countries like China and others, Scindia said, "Health Ministry is keeping a watch on it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday chaired a high-level meeting with top officials regarding preparedness for Covid. Today Union health minister will hold a meeting with health ministers of the states." Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country and cautioned against complacency while laying stress on testing and strengthening the surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

He emphasized COVID-appropriate behavior at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with State health ministers on the Covid-19 situation and preparedness at 3 pm on Friday, according to sources.

Over the last two days, Chief Ministers of many states around the country have conducted high-level meetings with Senior Officials regarding the preparedness for Covid19 in their states. (ANI)

