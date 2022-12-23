French railway strike threat called off for New Year holiday weekend
France's SNCF railway body said that trade unions' threat to call a strike for the forthcoming New Year holiday weekend had been called off after a deal had been reached with management.
The protests had created a headache for French travellers and the government, which is trying to face down growing discontent in France from public sector workers who are demanding better pay and working conditions as inflation mounts.
