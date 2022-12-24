Left Menu

Bihar brick kiln blast death toll goes up to 9

The death toll due to the explosion in the chimney of a brick kiln in the Narirgir area of Bihar's Ramgarhwa has gone up to nine.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 11:47 IST
Bihar brick kiln blast death toll goes up to 9
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll due to the explosion in the chimney of a brick kiln in the Narirgir area of Bihar's Ramgarhwa has gone up to nine, the Motihari District Magistrate said on Saturday. "Death toll due to the explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir in Ramgarhwa has risen to nine. Eight people have been admitted to a private hospital in Raxaul and the debris is being cleared. Rescue operation underway," said Motihari DM, Shirsat Kapil Ashok.

The brick kiln blast took place on Friday evening in the East Champaran district of Bihar, where the rescue operation was paused in the night. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire personnel have been deployed on the spot to clear the debris and rescue other people.

DM further said that the bodies of all the deceased have been sent to Ramgarhwa and Sadar hospital for a final test and postmortem. A team from the labour department, headed by Superintendent Satyaprakash, also arrived at the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office said in tweet.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended condolences to the families of the deceased. "Sad incident of brick-kiln chimney explosion in Ramgarhwa police station area of East Champaran district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery," CM Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022