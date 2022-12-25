Left Menu

Leopard killed after being hit by truck on highwayShahjahanpur

A leopard died after being hit by a truck near Nagla Haji village on the National Highway in Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, forest officials said. Forest officer Prakhar Gupta told PTI that the leopard was hit by a vehicle in front of Nagla Haji village on the national highway that resulted in its death.

A leopard died after being hit by a truck near Nagla Haji village on the National Highway in Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, forest officials said. Forest officer Prakhar Gupta told PTI that the leopard was hit by a vehicle in front of Nagla Haji village on the national highway that resulted in its death. The animal is said to be around three years of age.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the leopard was crossing the road from the fields, when a truck hit it and the big cat came under the wheels of the vehicle.

The forest department officials said the leopard's carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination.

