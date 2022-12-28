Left Menu

Punjab: Two held for possessing Heroin, arms, ammunition in Pathankot

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said that the counterintelligence arrested two people for allegedly possessing 10 kg Heroin and arms and ammunition.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 13:59 IST
Punjab: Two held for possessing Heroin, arms, ammunition in Pathankot
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab counter-intelligence wing arrested two people for allegedly possessing 10 kg Heroin and arms and ammunition in Pathankot, said the state Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. The police recovered two pistols, four magazines and 180 live cartridges for the possession of the accused persons.

According to the police, the arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into India. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

In another major success against trans-border smuggling networks, Counter Intel #Pathankot has arrested 2 smugglers and recovered 10 Kg Heroin along with 2 pistols, 4 magazines & 180 live cartridges said a tweet from Punjab Police. "Arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into India. FIR has been registered and the investigation is ongoing. Punjab police are committed to making Punjab drug-free as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann," tweeted Punjab DGP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022