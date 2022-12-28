Left Menu

AP CM Jagan Reddy meets Modi; discusses Polavaram project, state issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several state issues and reiterated the release of pending funds for the Polavaram irrigation project. He is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the evening.The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has met Modi several times during the year, reiterating the above mentioned demands.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:38 IST
AP CM Jagan Reddy meets Modi; discusses Polavaram project, state issues
Andhra CM meets PM Modi in Delhi (Photo/@PMOIndia) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several state issues and reiterated the release of pending funds for the Polavaram irrigation project. In the nearly 50 minute-long meeting held at Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here, Reddy underlined that his state has already spent about Rs 2,900 crore on the Polavaram project so far which the central government has not yet reimbursed. He said his government is facing resource crunch and requested the Centre to provide Rs 10,000 crore fund on an ad hoc basis for early completion of the project, official sources said. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also sought early approval of the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram project pegged at Rs 55,548.87 crore. Besides this, the sources said he discussed the issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and demanded inclusion of more beneficiaries in the southern state under the National Food Security Act, nod for 12 more medical colleges and allocation of mine ore and beach sand mineral areas to state-run Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC). Later, Reddy also met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. He is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the evening.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has met Modi several times during the year, reiterating the above mentioned demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022