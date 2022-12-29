Maha: More than 33k out of 2.62 lakh Gondia farmers yet to link Aadhaar details for Centre's Kisan Samman plan

More than 33,000 farmers in Maharashtra's Gondia district are yet to link their land documents and Aadhaar card details as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, an official said on Thursday.

He said December 31 is the last date for these details to be linked, adding that 2,26,888 farmers from the district had done the needful.

''However, 33,477 farmers have not linked their land documents and Aadhaar card details as on December 28. They are in danger of missing out on the direct benefit transfer of three instalments of Rs 2,000 each under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana,'' he said.

In all, there are 2,62,365 farmers in the district who are eligible to be part of the scheme, the official added.

