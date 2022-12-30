18 mobile thieves targeting Goa Sunburn arrested

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 30 (ANI) Police in Goa on Friday said they have cracked mobile theft cases at a sunburn venue and busted a gang recovering a total of 29 high-end mobile phones estimated to cost around Rs 10 lakh. The Anjuna police said 18 accused have been arrested.

The police got a tip-off about the gang that would land in the coastal state to rob those attending the Sunburn Festival at Bardez Goa. "Accordingly the staff were deployed in civil clothes at specific points to keep watch on suspicious persons moving around,"Jiva Dalvi, SDPO, Mapusa North Goa said.

"Accordingly two persons were found suspiciously moving during which they were rounded up and questioned. On sustained interrogation, they disclosed that they along with their partners have come to the festival to steal mobile phones," SPDO added. Further investigation led the police team to one hotel in Calangute during which the remaining 16 persons were also arrested.

'The three vehicles which were used by the accused persons have also been seized by the police. A total of 29 high-end mobile phones estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh have been seized from their possession," the SPDO added. "An offence under sections 379 R/w 34 of India Penal Code has been registered and all accused persons have been sent to jail," the SDPO added.

The operation was led by SP North Nidhin Valsan IPS, SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi and comprised of Police inspector Paresh Naik and police Inspector Sahil Warang and other staff. (ANI)

