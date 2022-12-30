KOLKATA WEEKLY TEA REPORT

A marginal recovery was observed in total demand for all categories of tea during the last sale of the year which was held from December 27 to December 29, 2022, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.

After a marginal fall in two successive auctions, the total demand increased by 3.8 per cent during Sale-52 as compared to the previous auction, the official said. Despite increased amount offered for each category, the market witnessed a mixed note during Sale-52.

A good demand was noted for Orthodox leaf and Dust offerings while there was a decline in total demand for CTC and Darjeeling leaf, he said.

According to CTTA official data, the total offerings amounted to 2,53,147 packages (74,29,442 kg) comprising 1,30,781 packages of CTC leaf, 74,299 packages of Orthodox, 4,558 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 43,509 packages of Dust tea.

Orthodox offerings witnessed good demand at the level lower than the top quality.

A total of 11,80,828 kg of different quality of Orthodox offerings was claimed at an average price of Rs 203.40 per kg. About 39.82 per cent of the total demand for Orthodox offerings was claimed at Rs 200-Rs 250 per kg while 19.64 per cent was marked at below Rs 150 per kg and 17.97 per cent was sold at above Rs 250 per kg.

CIS was active while Middle East operated at reduced level for Orthodox offerings. There was a good demand for this week's dust offerings at the lower price range.

A total of 11,51,483 kg of different types was claimed at an average price of Rs 181.37 per kg. Around 39.47 per cent of the total demand was marked at lower price level and only 13.68 per cent was recorded at a higher price range. Good support was witnessed from Hindustan Unilever while western India operated on better quality. Other internal operators registered fair support and TCPL remained selective.

CTC leaf met with fair demand at low and medium price level at this auction. A total of 23,64,844 kg of different quality of CTC leaf was sold at an average price of Rs 180.24 per kg.

Around 40.53 per cent of the total demand for CTC leaf was claimed at Rs 150–Rs 200 per kg while 31.22 per cent was marked at lower level and only 8.27 per cent was sold at above Rs 250 per kg. Western India supported selectively, while Hindustan Unilever operated actively. Exporters marked some enquiry on bolder brokens.

Darjeeling leaf met with subdued demand at medium price level and a total of 41,525 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 277.87 per kg.

Around 20.76 per cent of the total demand for Darjeeling leaf was registered at above Rs.500 per kg price level while 52.93 per cent was claimed at below Rs 200 per kg price level. Hindustan Unilever operated selectively while TCPL was active. Mainstay exporters operated well and good support from local dealers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)