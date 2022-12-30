Specially-abled artist from Coimbatore draws image to pay homage to PM Modi's mother

Shankar, a 67-year-old specially-abled artist from Coimbatore drew an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben to pay his tributes to the centenarian who passed away on Friday. The image was drawn on the premises of Coimbatore South Constituency MLA Vanathi Srinivasan's office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. PM Modi, who had reached Gandhinagar early this morning, consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites. Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. PM Modi posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values." (ANI)

