Left Menu

Coffee exports up nearly 2 pc to 4 lakh tonne in 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 13:44 IST
Coffee exports up nearly 2 pc to 4 lakh tonne in 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Coffee shipments from India, Asia's third-largest producer and exporter, rose 1.66 per cent to 4 lakh tonne in 2022 on rise in instant coffee exports and re-exports, according to the Coffee Board.

Exports stood at 3.93 lakh tonne in 2021.

In value terms, coffee export was higher at Rs 8,762.47 crore in 2022 as against Rs 6,984.67 crore in the previous year.

India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

According to the Board's latest data, shipment of Robusta coffee declined marginally to 2,20,974 tonne in 2022 from 2,20,997 tonne in the previous year.

Similarly, export of Arabica fell 11.43 per cent to 44,542 tonne from 50,292 tonne.

However, export of instant coffee increased 16.73 per cent to 35,810 tonne in 2022 from 29,819 tonne in the previous year.

About 99,513 tonne of coffee was re-exported in 2022, higher than 92,235 tonne in the previous year, the data showed.

The unit per value realisation remained higher at Rs 2,18,923 per tonne as against Rs 1,77,406 per tonne in the period.

Italy, Germany and Russia are the major export destinations for the Indian coffee.

Some of the major exporting companies are CCL Products India, Tata Coffee, ITC Ltd, Olam Agro, Vidya Herbs, and Sucden Coffee India.

Coffee production is pegged higher at 3,93,400 tonne for 2022-23 crop year (October-September), as against the final output of 3,42,000 tonne achieved last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023