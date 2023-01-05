Every village needs seed bank, every home chemical-free food: Rahibai Popere at Women Science Congress
Padma Shri awardee Rahibai Popere has said every village in the country must have a seed bank and the aim should be to have chemical-free food in every home.Popere, a resident of Kombhalne village in Ahmednagars Akola tehsil, has been widely acknowledged for her role in traditional farming using indigenous seeds.
Popere, a resident of Kombhalne village in Ahmednagar's Akola tehsil, has been widely acknowledged for her role in traditional farming using indigenous seeds. Affectionally called 'seed mother' by supporters, she was speaking on Wednesday at the inaugural function of the Women Science Congress, which is part of the Indian Science Congress underway here since Tuesday.
''We have forgotten nature and that is why nature has forgotten us and rains have now become untimely. We are not sowing crops as per nature. We are cultivating unseasonal crops. We have changed and that is why nature has changed,'' she said.
Pitching for natural farming, she said, ''Every village should have a Rahibai Popere and a seed bank. Every food plate in every home must be chemical free.'' Kanchan Gadkari, president of Sanskar Bharti, was the chief guest at the function.
