Shiv Sena Leader Faces Violent Attack in Akola

A Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary's car was allegedly attacked in Akola, Maharashtra. Unidentified assailants used a sword and iron rods in the attack. A police complaint was filed, and a probe is underway. Shiv Sena MLA condemned the incident, calling for immediate arrests of the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:44 IST
In Akola, Maharashtra, a violent attack on a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary's vehicle sparked major concern. Unidentified assailants allegedly used a sword and iron rods in the assault, aiming to cause serious harm, according to police reports.

The incident occurred late Sunday night while the functionary, Rahul Karade, was returning home from his native village. The attack took place in Umri area, within Civil Lines police jurisdiction. Following the attack, Karade reported the incident to Superintendent of Police, Archit Chandak, and officially lodged a complaint soon after.

Local law enforcement has initiated an investigation, now reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to track down the culprits. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh has strongly condemned the attack, urging authorities to expedite the arrest of those responsible.

