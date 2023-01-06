Left Menu

U.S. pipeline regulator investigating 60-barrel leak on Colonial's Line 3 -source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 02:25 IST
U.S. pipeline regulator investigating 60-barrel leak on Colonial's Line 3 -source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is aware of and monitoring an estimated 60-barrel leak on Colonial Pipeline's Line 3 in Virginia, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

Colonial on Wednesday said it had shut its 885,000 barrels-per-day capacity Line 3 in response to a "product release" at its Witt delivery station near Danville, Virginia, for unscheduled maintenance with an expected restart on Saturday.

The company expects repairs will occur by Friday, the source said, adding that the PHMSA's interstate agent, the VA Corporation Commission, was investigating the leak on the pipeline, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Colonial's hub in Linden, New Jersey, carrying both gasoline and distillates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023