Left Menu

Rajnath Singh visits Indira Point, India's southernmost part, to review preparedness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited Indira Point, the southernmost part of India, to review the operational preparedness of Andaman and Nicobar Command and infrastructure development at operational areas.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 15:49 IST
Rajnath Singh visits Indira Point, India's southernmost part, to review preparedness
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited Indira Point, the southernmost part of India, to review the operational preparedness of Andaman and Nicobar Command and infrastructure development at operational areas. Defence Minister was accompanied by Lieutenant General Ajai Singh AVSM, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) visited Campbell Bay. En route to Campbell Bay, he was familiarised with the terrain of the Southern Group of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and on arrival at Campbell Bay he visited Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the country.

Thereafter, he visited INS Baaz and interacted with joint services troops of Andaman and Nicobar Command. Defence Minister thereafter visited the Air Force Station at Car Nicobar and interacted with the troops, prior to return to Delhi.

He was briefed about the geo-strategic potential of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and about the role they can play towards enhancing India's influence and support to military operations in the area. Singh was on a two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This is the first visit of the Defence Minister to Indira Point since January 2019.

Apart from the Strategic Signalling in view of the proximity of these far-flung islands to the Indo-Pacific, the visit of the Defence Minister to Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) also motivated the troops deployed in these distant and remote islands. The visit assumes special significance in view of ANC being the only integrated Quad-Services Command. It is also important to mention that ANC is a 21-year-old successful 'Integrated Theatre Command' which is now being planned at the national level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023