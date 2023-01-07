Rajasthan International Centre being built at cost of Rs 130 crore to be inaugurated soon

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday paid a visit to the state-of-the-art under-construction 'Rajasthan International Centre' at Jaipur's Jhalana institutional area which is being built at a cost of Rs 130 crore, an official statement said. As per the statement, the centre is being prepared on the lines of the India international centre in Delhi and will be inaugurated soon.

The available facilities in the centre include an auditorium with a capacity for 700 persons, a convention centre with a capacity of 500 persons, two mini auditoriums with a seating capacity of 170 each, an exhibition area with a capacity of 500, 3 conference halls, e-library, 3 lecture halls, 2 restaurants, administrative section, double Basement parking facility. A guest house will also be built here, which will also have gym facilities," the press release said. The interior construction of the centre is being done on the lines of the architecture of Rajasthan. The walls of the auditorium will be according to the Jaisalmer pattern.

"In the convention hall and pre-function area, walls will be made on the lines of City Palace Jaipur and Hawamahal Jaipur style. A mini auditorium is being prepared on the Marwar pattern. The conference hall is being built in Jodhpur's Marwar style, where a glimpse of the traditional arches and monuments of mandore park will be seen," the press release added. The foundation stone of the centre was laid in April 2013.

During the visit, various officials appraised the Chief Minister about the works of the centre. Chief minister, as per the release, expressed hope that different types of governmental and non-governmental activities including art, culture, education, information technology and communication would be possible here.

Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) Commissioner Ravi Jain and other officials apprised the Chief Minister about the works of the centre. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Public Health Engineering Minister Mahesh Joshi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas, Rajasthan Cricket Association President Vaibhav Gehlot, Chief Government Secretary Urban Development Kunjilal Meena and other public representatives and seniors. The officers also inspected the centre. (ANI)

