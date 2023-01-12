Left Menu

Fog, low visibitlity delay several trains in Delhi

Several trains scheduled to depart from New Delhi Railway station were delayed because of dense fog, sources informed on Thursday.

Several trains scheduled to depart from New Delhi Railway station were delayed because of dense fog, sources informed on Thursday. However, Railway sources added that no train diversions were reported.

Meanwhile, the severe cold wave continued to grip the entire north Indian belt, with Delhi's Safdarjung recording a minimum temperature of 9.3°C while Palam recorded a minimum of 9.6°C, at 8.30 am. Visibility in the Palam area was recorded at 500 metres while at Safdarjung, it was 200 metres, as per data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital, which has been grappling with some of the coldest days in its history over the last week, woke up to another cold and foggy Thursday.

Dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura. "Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar," tweeted the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, Delhi continued to reel under worsening air quality as the overall AQI breached the "very poor" category, at 312. On Monday, the AAP government in the national capital imposed a temporary ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers till January 12.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, from 100 to 200 is moderate, 200 to 300 is poor, 300 to 400 very poor and 400 to 500 or above is considered severe. (ANI)

