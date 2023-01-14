Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 92-yr-old woman raped on pretext of offering lift in Shahdol, accused arrested

Officials said that a case under IPC section 376 has been registered and the accused has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Bhagwanta Kol alias Sonu (42), a resident of Antara.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:51 IST
A 92-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who offered her a lift in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Saturday. Officials said that a case under IPC section 376 has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Bhagwanta Kol alias Sonu (42), a resident of Antara, they said. According to police, the woman was going from Jabalpur to her relative's place in Madwa village of Shahdol on Thursday.

She was approached by a motorcyclist who offered her lift, to which she agreed. The accused motorist instead took her to a forest area and raped her and fled from the spot, the woman's family alleged in a complaint to the police.

The woman somehow reached home and informed relatives about the incident, who then approached the police and lodged a complaint. ASP Mukesh Vaish said that the woman arrived at Shahdol Thursday night and stayed at the railway station. She took an auto which dropped her at Antara village where she was waiting for a bus. A man on a bike came and offered her lift.

"The accused took her to the jungle and misbehaved with her in spite of being resisted," ASP said while adding that the accused has been identified and arrested. "The woman has been admitted to Shahdol Medical College in critical condition," he added. (ANI)

