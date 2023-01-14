Left Menu

Scindia flags off direct flight between Kolhapur and Bengaluru

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Vijay Kumar Singh have inaugurated a direct flight from Kolhapur to Bengaluru, said a press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 23:31 IST
Scindia flags off direct flight between Kolhapur and Bengaluru
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Vijay Kumar Singh inaugurated a direct flight from Kolhapur to Bengaluru on Saturday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Saturday. In his inaugural address, Scindia said that focusing on the development and progress of Kolhapur, an investment of 245 crores is finalized for the construction of a new airport terminal, expansion of the runway, and the establishment of an ATC tower.

Furthering the vision and mission of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to connect every corner of India, with the inauguration of this route Kolhapur is connected with Hyderabad, Tirupati, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and today, India's silicon capital Bengaluru. The minister further emphasized that with the commencement of this connectivity, new opportunities will arise and benefit the people of both cities.

Singh congratulated the people of Kolhapur for getting this connectivity, which will help in boosting business, trade, and tourism in the area. The inauguration was graced by Prof. Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik, MP, Lok Sabha, and Shri Ruturaj Sanjay Patil, MLA - Kolhapur South. Besides, SK Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, R. K. Singh, Principal Advisor, IndiGo, and other dignitaries from MoCA, AAI, IndiGo, and local administration from Kolhapur were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
3
India's forex reserves dip by USD 1.3 bln in first week of 2023

India's forex reserves dip by USD 1.3 bln in first week of 2023

 Global
4
Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after accounting scandal, court warns

Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after account...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023