Police take out four bodies from water-filled stone quarry in West Bengal's Asansol

With the help of divers, police took out four bodies from an abandoned water-filled stone quarry near Kalla Chasi para under Asansol North Police Station on Sunday evening and are investigating the matter. Among the dead are a man, a woman and two children. The bodies have been sent to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem.

A team from Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr, Kuldeep SS arrived at the spot for inspection. As the quarry was deep and filled with water, police initially faced difficulty in retrieving the bodies. However, the police finally took out the bodies with the help of divers and locals.

Police are investigating the matter to find out how the bodies reached there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)