Chandrashekhar's comments show his mental state not well, says JDU MLA over Bihar minister's remarks on Ramcharitramanas

Chandrashekhar stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society".

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 07:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 07:41 IST
Janata Dal (United) MLA Sanjeev Kumar.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) MLA Sanjeev Kumar on Sunday lashed out at Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar over his controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas and said that the comments show that his mental state is not right. MLA Sanjeev Kumar said that the statement given by the education minister Chandrashekhar is very unfortunate as scripture teaches one a lot about our values, way of life, life of Lord Ram, and our duties.

He said in a video posted on Facebook, "Chandshekhar's remarks on Ramcharitramanas are very unfortunate. I think he doesn't have adequte knowledge about Ramcharitramanas. Ramcharitramanas is a Hindu scripture and is deeply connected to our faith. It talks about our values, way of life, life of Lord Ram, our duties." "Tulsidas wrote it with a lot of thought. And if you talk nonsensical about it, I think his mental state is not really well," added Sanjeev.

Sanjeev said that the Minister should either apologize or give up Hinduism. "There is still a lot of time for you. Go ahead and apologize, do not defend yourself. If you do not want to do so, It would be better if you adopt some other religion and give up on Hinduism," MLA Kumar said.

Chandrashekhar stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society". The remarks made by Chandrashekhar on Ramcharitmanas have stirred outrage among Hindu religious leaders and BJP also. They have demanded his dismissal from the government.

On Friday, Chandrashekhar refused to budge from his controversial statement on "Ramcharitmanas" and said that he stands by his statement. Speaking to media persons, the Bihar Minister said, "How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth, I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?..."

While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, Chandrashekhar described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that "divide society." "Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," Chandrashekhar had said.

He had said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education. "Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," added Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

