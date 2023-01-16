Left Menu

Ghazipur village mourns death of its four residents in Nepal plane crash

Among the five Indians who were killed in a plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, four were residents of the Ghazipur district.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 12:15 IST
Ghazipur village mourns death of its four residents in Nepal plane crash
Visual of closed shops in Ghazipur village. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara has made the Alawalpur Afga village of Ghazipur inconsolable, as among the five Indians who were killed in the Yeti Airlines aircraft crash on Sunday, four were residents of this UP district. The deceased are identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Vishal Sharma, Sonu and Anil Rajbhar. All of them were between 22 to 27 years of age group and were running different businesses here. Their family members are in a state of distress.

Chandra Maurya, the father of the late Kushwaha, said he was the only earning member of the family. The deceased used to run a public service centre Kushwaha's brother Abhinesh, said, "I am in a daze; I don't know what we will do now. After listening to the news about his death, my father and mother are in a very bad condition," said

The same is the situation at Vishal Sharma's house where villagers have gathered to share their grief while his elder brother and father are in a state of shock. His friends said that they could not believe that Sharma was no more among them.

One of his friends said that when the plane was about to land, he was liking his friend's photograph on Facebook, and Sharma was in a live chat with his friends. The whole district is inconsolable and the local shopkeepers have not opened their shops today.

"In this hour of grief, the entire region stands with the deceased's family," a shopowner said. At least 68 people were killed when the Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in the central resort city of Pokhara, Nepal.

The Nepal government has declared a national holiday today to mourn the deaths of the people killed in the crash. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief and prayed for the bereaved families of the Nepal plane crash.

"Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023