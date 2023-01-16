Left Menu

CM Sukhu holds meeting regarding possibility of Joshimath-like crisis in Himachal

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:26 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the Joshimath land subsidence, the Himachal Pradesh government has swung into action to avert the possibility of such incidents in the state. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting on Monday, with disaster management officers and DCs of all the districts at the secretariat regarding the possibilities of such incidents in Himachal Pradesh.

After the Joshimath incident in Uttarakhand, the Himachal Pradesh government has also swung into action. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with disaster management officers and DCs of all the districts at the secretariat on Monday regarding the possibilities of such incidents in Himachal Pradesh. While speaking to the reporters, after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that there is no possibility of a Joshimath-like incident in Himachal Pradesh, but still, the officials have been instructed to take precautions.

"Information has been taken from the DC regarding the sinking and sliding areas of the state, but at present, there is no visible disaster like the Joshimath incident in Himachal," he added. He also said that the Congress party is gearing up to welcome Rahul Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh where he would walk nearly 23 kilometres during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Himachal Pradesh, where he will walk around 23 kilometres on foot. Many state Congress leaders will also participate. He said all security-related and other arrangements have been completed regarding the yatra," he said. Talking about the closure of the cement plants, CM Sukhu said that the duty of the Industry Minister has been imposed to resolve the cement factory dispute

'The Industry Minister will hold talks with the truck operator and the company and the government will try to resolve the matter soon so that the truck operators and locals do not face problems as two cement plants remained shut in the state for almost a month now," he said. He said that the Congress government will soon fulfil all the guarantees given by the party.

"We have restored the OPS and soon its notification will also be issued," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

