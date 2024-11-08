Samosa Scandal: Political Firestorm in Himachal Pradesh
A mishap involving snacks served to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has escalated into a political controversy. The state BJP criticized the Congress government for ordering a CID probe, calling it a 'laughing stock.' Meanwhile, officials clarified it was a minor internal matter.
- Country:
- India
The controversy surrounding a snack mishap during the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's visit has taken a political turn, with the state BJP asserting that the Congress government has become a 'laughing stock' for initiating a CID probe over the incident.
On October 21, snacks intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his security staff, prompting an inquiry deemed necessary by the CID. BJP Chief Satpal Satti criticized this move, urging the police to prioritize more serious issues.
However, officials, including the CID Director General, clarified that it was merely an internal matter. The state's media advisor dismissed claims of a government-ordered probe, suggesting the incident is being unfairly politicized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Calls for Dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Amid Rising Concerns
BJP Slams Congress: Claims of 'Safe Contests' and Communal Politics
Former BJP Leader CP Yogeshwar Joins Congress, Set to Contest in Karnataka By-Polls
Ideological Showdown in Rajasthan By-Election: Congress vs. BJP
Maharashtra Minister Vows BJP Victory Amid Waqf Bill Controversy