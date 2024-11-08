Samosa Scandal: Political Firestorm in Himachal Pradesh

The controversy surrounding a snack mishap during the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's visit has taken a political turn, with the state BJP asserting that the Congress government has become a 'laughing stock' for initiating a CID probe over the incident.

On October 21, snacks intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his security staff, prompting an inquiry deemed necessary by the CID. BJP Chief Satpal Satti criticized this move, urging the police to prioritize more serious issues.

However, officials, including the CID Director General, clarified that it was merely an internal matter. The state's media advisor dismissed claims of a government-ordered probe, suggesting the incident is being unfairly politicized.

(With inputs from agencies.)