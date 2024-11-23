Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Triumphs: BJP-led Alliance Set to Retain Power

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to keep its hold on Maharashtra, leading in 204 out of 288 assembly seats, according to initial trends. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi trails with leads in just 47 seats. Key leaders like Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are leading in their constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to maintain its grip on power in Maharashtra, with leads in 204 of the 288 assembly constituencies, the Election Commission's latest data shows.

Meanwhile, the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi is lagging behind, with its candidates showing leads in only 47 seats, according to early trends on Saturday morning as votes from the November 20 elections were being counted.

The Mahayuti appears headed for a comfortable victory with the BJP ahead in 111, Shiv Sena in 58, and NCP in 35 seats. In contrast, the MVA's key parties, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), trail significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

