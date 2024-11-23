Left Menu

Bumrah's Bowling Brilliance Shines in Perth Test

Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling performance helped India secure a 46-run lead against Australia in the first test in Perth. Bumrah's five-wicket haul, alongside Harshit Rana's contributions, dismantled Australia's batting lineup, leaving them struggling at 67-7 by the end of day one.

Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

On Saturday, a stellar performance by India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who secured his 11th five-wicket haul, led to Australia's dismissal for a mere 104. This left India with a 46-run lead by lunch on the second day of the first test in Perth.

Day one of the match saw 17 wickets fall, as India, too, was bowled out for 150. However, Bumrah's inspired bowling helped India gain momentum, leaving Australia struggling at 67-7 by stumps. Debutant Harshit Rana supported the attack, claiming crucial wickets early on day two.

Mitchell Starc provided some resistance with a fighting 26-run inning but eventually fell victim to Rana's pace, bringing an end to Australia's innings. The partnership of Starc and Josh Hazlewood added 25 runs, but India maintained control thanks to their bowling prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

