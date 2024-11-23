Bumrah's Bowling Brilliance Shines in Perth Test

On Saturday, a stellar performance by India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who secured his 11th five-wicket haul, led to Australia's dismissal for a mere 104. This left India with a 46-run lead by lunch on the second day of the first test in Perth.

Day one of the match saw 17 wickets fall, as India, too, was bowled out for 150. However, Bumrah's inspired bowling helped India gain momentum, leaving Australia struggling at 67-7 by stumps. Debutant Harshit Rana supported the attack, claiming crucial wickets early on day two.

Mitchell Starc provided some resistance with a fighting 26-run inning but eventually fell victim to Rana's pace, bringing an end to Australia's innings. The partnership of Starc and Josh Hazlewood added 25 runs, but India maintained control thanks to their bowling prowess.

