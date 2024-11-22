Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Hardline Republican Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his candidacy for the role of attorney general in President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration, following opposition from Senate Republicans regarding his previous conduct.

Gaetz, once a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is currently under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee concerning allegations of inappropriate relations with a minor, which he denies.

The controversy marks an early test of Trump's influence over Congress, raising questions about future appointments as Gaetz suggests his withdrawal aims to prevent distraction from the incoming administration's agenda.

