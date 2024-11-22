Left Menu

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Republican Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration as Trump's attorney general after facing Senate opposition over past conduct. Gaetz, under an ethics probe, cited avoiding distractions as his reason. Trump nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as Gaetz's replacement, amid growing concerns over Gaetz's controversial reputation.

Hardline Republican Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his candidacy for the role of attorney general in President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration, following opposition from Senate Republicans regarding his previous conduct.

Gaetz, once a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is currently under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee concerning allegations of inappropriate relations with a minor, which he denies.

The controversy marks an early test of Trump's influence over Congress, raising questions about future appointments as Gaetz suggests his withdrawal aims to prevent distraction from the incoming administration's agenda.

