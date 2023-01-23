PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Citadel breaks records with $16 bln profit - Macron and Scholz meet in bid to improve strained relations

- National Grid to pay customers to cut power as freezing weather bites UK - UniCredit chief executive Orcel slashes bill for consultants

Overview - Kenneth Griffin's hedge fund Citadel made about $16 billion in profit for investors in 2022, making the company the most successful of all time, according to research by LCH Investments.

- French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to strengthen the European Union and repair divisions in bilateral relation since the war in Ukraine broke out. - Britain's National Grid Plc said it would pay households to use less power on Monday evening and has also asked three coal-powered generators to be on standby for use, as the country faces a snap of cold weather.

- Andrea Orcel, CEO of Italy's UniCredit, has cut down by half the bank's bill for external consultants as part of his cost cutting strategy, reducing it by at least 75 million euros ($81.61 million). ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

