Left Menu

BJP leader visits Indo-Bangladesh border outpost under BJYM outreach campaign

West Bengal's BJP leader and national general secretary of BJP' youth wing Raju Bista on Monday visited an Indo-Bangladesh border outpost at Phansidewa as part of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM)'s 'Border Village Sampark'

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:23 IST
BJP leader visits Indo-Bangladesh border outpost under BJYM outreach campaign
West Bengal BJP MP Raju Bista (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's BJP leader and national general secretary of BJP' youth wing Raju Bista on Monday visited an Indo-Bangladesh border outpost at Phansidewa as part of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM)'s 'Border Village Sampark' campaign. "Today, I along with North Bengal BJP and BJYM leaders visited 176 BSF Phansidewa border outpost along the Indo-Bangladesh border," the BJP MP tweeted.

Bista reviewed the development projects in the border village and interacted with the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel. Speaking to ANI, Bista criticised the Congress saying, "During the Congress rule, the border areas barely received any attention. People struggled for basic amenities such as food, shelter and connectivity."

"However, since the BJP came to power, development has also been reaching the border areas. People here are even getting jobs. Several government schemes are also being implemented here," he added. The BJP MP attacked Mamata-led West Bengal government of doing 'vote-bank politics' and accused her of routing money released by the Centre to fill the pockets of TMC leaders.

On Mamata's allegation of BJP using central agencies against TMC leaders, Bista said, "This is her fear speaking. Her party will lose the upcoming (panchayat) elections." Dismissing claims of the campaign organised with an eye on the upcoming rural polls in West Bengal, Bista said, "This abhiyaan has nothing to do with the upcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal. I urge every MP to review development projects in their respective constituencies." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023