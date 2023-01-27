Left Menu

Japan bans exports of robots, semiconductor parts to Russia in new sanctions

Japan on Friday announced additional sanctions in response to Moscow's latest actions in Ukraine, banning exports to Russia of key strategic goods and freezing assets of dozen individuals. Japan also froze assets of an additional three entities and 22 individuals in Russia and 14 pro-Moscow individuals related to the "annexation" of the southeastern Ukraine region.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 07:03 IST
Japan bans exports of robots, semiconductor parts to Russia in new sanctions

Japan on Friday announced additional sanctions in response to Moscow's latest actions in Ukraine, banning exports to Russia of key strategic goods and freezing assets of dozen individuals. Japan will prohibit Russia-bound shipments of goods that can be used to enhance military capability, including semiconductor equipment and components, robots, power generators, explosives and vaccines, according to the trade ministry.

The new export ban will take effect on Feb. 3, it said. Japan also froze assets of an additional three entities and 22 individuals in Russia and 14 pro-Moscow individuals related to the "annexation" of the southeastern Ukraine region.

