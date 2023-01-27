Left Menu

Jyothy Labs consolidated profit jumps 77pc in Q3 on higher sales

Consistent market share gains build a stronger operating environment which further drives future growth opportunities, Jyothy Labs Ltd Managing Director M R Jyothy said.Further, she said, We have been witnessing good traction for all our product categories and are determined to achieve consistent growth momentum for the future.

Jyothy Labs consolidated profit jumps 77pc in Q3 on higher sales
FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd has posted a 77.25 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 67.39 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 38.02 crore in the same period last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 612.67 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 539.03 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

''The business has been resilient in spite of high commodity inflation impacting the consumption across categories. We have been focussed only on execution to drive higher operating revenues and manage margins in the inflationary environment,'' it said.

The company said it has focussed on a strategy to build scale and gain market share backed by enhanced distribution, including reaching out to newer geographies, increase brand visibility and product innovation initiatives.

''We continue to drive execution-led growth to build scale. This will deliver value for all the stakeholders. Consistent market share gains build a stronger operating environment which further drives future growth opportunities,'' Jyothy Labs Ltd Managing Director M R Jyothy said.

Further, she said, ''We have been witnessing good traction for all our product categories and are determined to achieve consistent growth momentum for the future.''

