Delhi's Air Quality continues in poor category

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor category' for the second consecutive day on Saturday morning with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 204, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The air quality in Gurugram also remained in the 'poor' category as the city recorded an AQI of 228. While the AQI in Noida was recorded at 201, which was in the poor zone.In IIT Delhi, the AQI was 197 marginally little away from the poor category.

The Airport region and Mathura road both had an AQI of 215. The air quality index in the Lodhi Road area was 208, and at Ayanagar it was 166, standing alone in the 'moderate category'. The air quality in Delhi University and Dhirpur region was in the poor category with overall AQI at 201 and 221 respectively.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. Earlier on Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi dropped to the 'poor' category after being in the 'moderate' on Republic Day.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), on Friday, said that the conditions are expected to worsen further to the 'very poor' in the next few days. According to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce longer or heavy exertion and outdoor activity.

The ministry has advised people to stop their outdoor activities early in the morning and after sunset and has asked people to use N-95 or P-100 face masks to avoid the rising pollution in the city. (ANI)

