Left Menu

DNA testing by Hyderabad-based govt lab to help exporters in halal compliance

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 09:03 IST
DNA testing by Hyderabad-based govt lab to help exporters in halal compliance
  • Country:
  • India

With halal compliance becoming increasingly popular for meat and meat products, exporters are now using the services of the city-based ICAR - National Research Centre on Meat (NRCM) to get their products certified through DNA testing for the absence of pork.

NRCM scientist Vishnuraj M R said their laboratory is NABL accredited for halal compliance which means the lab can test any product for presence or absence of pork and the reports are globally acceptable.

''That report can be used by the exporters for marketing their product as halal,'' he told PTI.

Some countries like Malaysia and Indonesia need halal certification for export of products, either food (meat, fish feed) or non-food (cosmetics).

Halal certification involves process certification and product certification. The process certification (that it was carried out as per the prescribed norms in religion) is usually done by religious organisations.

The NRCM would do DNA testing on the product, using real-time PCR, to determine whether pork is present or absent, Vishnuraj said.

If pork is absent, the concerned firm can market the final product that pork is absent and halal, he said.

However, the product needs to be manufactured in a halal-certified facility and the final product can be tested at NRCM, he said.

Citing an example, he said the NRCM has received samples of feed which is offered to the fish in aquaculture farming. The customer wanted the feed also to be pork-free, he said.

In addition to Halal compliance through detection of porcine DNA, the Meat Species Identification Laboratory (MSIL) at the NRCM offers molecular biomarker analysis for food animal species identification, DNA bar-coding for wild animal meat species identification, detection for presence of animal origin DNA and training in ''DNA techniques in food fraud analysis'' and ''Good Food Laboratory Practices.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023